Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 7.37 %. The stock closed at 25.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.81 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had an open price of 25.61 and a close price of 25.9. The stock reached a high of 28.07 and a low of 25.61. The market capitalization of HCC is 4,207.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 30.29 and the 52-week low is 12.03. The BSE volume for HCC was 9,506,224 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹25.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Construction Company, the BSE volume was 9,506,224 shares. The closing price for the day was 25.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.