Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹28.97 and closed at ₹28.74 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹29.15 and a low of ₹28.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4,303.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹33.85, while the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,010 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.