Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees stock gain today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : The Hindustan Construction Company had an open price of ₹35.59 and a close price of ₹35.57 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹37.45 and a low of ₹35.59 during the trading session. The company has a market capitalization of ₹5510.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37.45 and the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,460,894 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Puravankara 246.85 0.1 0.04 256.15 59.35 5855.28 Indiabulls Real Estate 103.03 0.8 0.78 104.6 45.94 5574.7 Hindustan Construction Company 40.37 3.95 10.85 37.45 12.5 6107.89 Dilip Buildcon 377.8 2.7 0.72 439.35 159.7 5524.0 Ahluwalia Contracts India 817.4 7.85 0.97 870.5 448.6 5475.56

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Today's Price range The Hindustan Construction Company stock had a low price of ₹37 and a high price of ₹40.99 on the current day.

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 12.36% 3 Months 29.09% 6 Months 90.81% YTD 27.1% 1 Year 91.82%

Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹37, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹36.42 The current price of Hindustan Construction Company stock is ₹37. There has been a 1.59 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.58.

