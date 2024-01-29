 Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees stock gain today | Mint
Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 11.01 %. The stock closed at 36.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.43 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price TodayPremium
Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : The Hindustan Construction Company had an open price of 35.59 and a close price of 35.57 on the last day. The stock had a high of 37.45 and a low of 35.59 during the trading session. The company has a market capitalization of 5510.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 37.45 and the 52-week low is 12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,460,894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:26:40 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹40.43, up 11.01% from yesterday's ₹36.42

The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is 40.43, with a percent change of 11.01 and a net change of 4.01. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a positive movement of 11.01%. The net change of 4.01 suggests that the stock has gained 4.01 points in value. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Hindustan Construction Company's stock.

29 Jan 2024, 11:13:12 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Construction Company stock reached a low of 37 and a high of 41 today.

29 Jan 2024, 10:30:01 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Puravankara246.850.10.04256.1559.355855.28
Indiabulls Real Estate103.030.80.78104.645.945574.7
Hindustan Construction Company40.373.9510.8537.4512.56107.89
Dilip Buildcon377.82.70.72439.35159.75524.0
Ahluwalia Contracts India817.47.850.97870.5448.65475.56
29 Jan 2024, 10:20:08 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹40.62, up 11.53% from yesterday's ₹36.42

The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is 40.62, with a percent change of 11.53 and a net change of 4.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 11.53% and a net increase of 4.2. It is important to note that this is a summary based on current data and the stock price and changes can fluctuate throughout the trading day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:10:07 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Construction Company stock had a low price of 37 and a high price of 40.99 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 09:57:45 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price update :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹39.76, up 9.17% from yesterday's ₹36.42

The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company has increased by 9.17% or 3.34. The current stock price is 39.76.

29 Jan 2024, 09:57:04 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:51:40 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.36%
3 Months29.09%
6 Months90.81%
YTD27.1%
1 Year91.82%
29 Jan 2024, 09:11:57 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹37, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹36.42

The current price of Hindustan Construction Company stock is 37. There has been a 1.59 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.58.

29 Jan 2024, 08:19:21 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹35.57 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company's BSE volume was 10,460,894 shares, and the closing price was 35.57.

