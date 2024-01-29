Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees stock gain today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : The Hindustan Construction Company had an open price of ₹35.59 and a close price of ₹35.57 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹37.45 and a low of ₹35.59 during the trading session. The company has a market capitalization of ₹5510.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37.45 and the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,460,894 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹40.43, up 11.01% from yesterday's ₹36.42
The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹40.43, with a percent change of 11.01 and a net change of 4.01. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a positive movement of 11.01%. The net change of 4.01 suggests that the stock has gained 4.01 points in value. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Hindustan Construction Company's stock.
Click here for Hindustan Construction Company News
Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Today's Price range
The Hindustan Construction Company stock reached a low of ₹37 and a high of ₹41 today.
Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Puravankara
|246.85
|0.1
|0.04
|256.15
|59.35
|5855.28
|Indiabulls Real Estate
|103.03
|0.8
|0.78
|104.6
|45.94
|5574.7
|Hindustan Construction Company
|40.37
|3.95
|10.85
|37.45
|12.5
|6107.89
|Dilip Buildcon
|377.8
|2.7
|0.72
|439.35
|159.7
|5524.0
|Ahluwalia Contracts India
|817.4
|7.85
|0.97
|870.5
|448.6
|5475.56
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹40.62, up 11.53% from yesterday's ₹36.42
The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹40.62, with a percent change of 11.53 and a net change of 4.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a gain of 11.53% and a net increase of 4.2. It is important to note that this is a summary based on current data and the stock price and changes can fluctuate throughout the trading day.
Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Today's Price range
The Hindustan Construction Company stock had a low price of ₹37 and a high price of ₹40.99 on the current day.
Hindustan Construction Company share price update :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹39.76, up 9.17% from yesterday's ₹36.42
The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company has increased by 9.17% or ₹3.34. The current stock price is ₹39.76.
Hindustan Construction Company Live Updates
HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION CO
HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION CO
Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.36%
|3 Months
|29.09%
|6 Months
|90.81%
|YTD
|27.1%
|1 Year
|91.82%
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹37, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹36.42
The current price of Hindustan Construction Company stock is ₹37. There has been a 1.59 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.58.
Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹35.57 on last trading day
On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company's BSE volume was 10,460,894 shares, and the closing price was ₹35.57.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!