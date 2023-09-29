Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

The Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹27.99 and closed at ₹27.81 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹28.42 and a low of ₹27.32 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹4157.66 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹30.29 and the 52-week low is ₹12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,031 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST
