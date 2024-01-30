Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees upward trend in trading

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : Hindustan Construction Company's stock had a mixed day of trading, with the open price at ₹37 and the close price at ₹36.42. The stock reached a high of ₹41.25 and a low of ₹37 during the trading session. The company's market cap stands at ₹6,126.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37.45, while the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The stock had a high trading volume on the BSE, with 22,618,157 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|23.7%
|3 Months
|38.38%
|6 Months
|108.51%
|YTD
|41.43%
|1 Year
|123.48%
The Hindustan Construction Company stock saw a significant increase in its price, with a 11.18% change and a net change of 4.07. The stock is currently trading at ₹40.49.
On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had a trading volume of 22,618,157 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of HCC's shares was ₹36.42.
