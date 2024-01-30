Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees upward trend in trading

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : Hindustan Construction Company's stock had a mixed day of trading, with the open price at ₹37 and the close price at ₹36.42. The stock reached a high of ₹41.25 and a low of ₹37 during the trading session. The company's market cap stands at ₹6,126.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37.45, while the 52-week low is ₹12.5. The stock had a high trading volume on the BSE, with 22,618,157 shares traded.

