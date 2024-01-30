Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 11.18 %. The stock closed at 36.42 per share. The stock is currently trading at 40.49 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : Hindustan Construction Company's stock had a mixed day of trading, with the open price at 37 and the close price at 36.42. The stock reached a high of 41.25 and a low of 37 during the trading session. The company's market cap stands at 6,126.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 37.45, while the 52-week low is 12.5. The stock had a high trading volume on the BSE, with 22,618,157 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week23.7%
3 Months38.38%
6 Months108.51%
YTD41.43%
1 Year123.48%
30 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Today :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹40.49, up 11.18% from yesterday's ₹36.42

The Hindustan Construction Company stock saw a significant increase in its price, with a 11.18% change and a net change of 4.07. The stock is currently trading at 40.49.

30 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹36.42 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) had a trading volume of 22,618,157 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of HCC's shares was 36.42.

