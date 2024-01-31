 Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading day | Mint
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading day
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading day

4 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 2.94 %. The stock closed at 40.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 42.08 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price TodayPremium
Hindustan Construction Company Stock Price Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company opened at 41 and closed at 40.49, with a high of 41.87 and a low of 39.48. The market capitalization of the company is 6185.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 41.25 and 12.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12,891,732 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:10:07 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Construction Company stock reached a low of 40.45 and a high of 42.80 during the current trading day.

31 Jan 2024, 11:07:08 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price NSE Live :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹42.08, up 2.94% from yesterday's ₹40.88

The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is 42.08. The stock has experienced a 2.94% increase in value, with a net change of 1.2.

31 Jan 2024, 10:43:37 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ramky Infrastructure921.712.751.4935.25252.056377.96
Puravankara256.1-4.3-1.65269.1559.356074.69
Hindustan Construction Company41.470.591.4441.8712.56274.31
H.G.Infra Engineering929.16.650.721016.75624.956055.05
Dilip Buildcon398.20.70.18439.35159.75822.28
31 Jan 2024, 10:39:23 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹41.51, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹40.88

The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that the stock price is 41.51. There has been a percent change of 1.54, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.63, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.63.

Click here for Hindustan Construction Company Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:16:52 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Construction Company stock reached a low of 40.45 and a high of 42.80.

31 Jan 2024, 09:54:24 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:43:04 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price NSE Live :Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹41.75, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹40.88

The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is currently trading at 41.75, representing a 2.13% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.87.

31 Jan 2024, 09:30:37 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week19.79%
3 Months43.84%
6 Months100.74%
YTD42.83%
1 Year125.69%
31 Jan 2024, 09:06:20 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company share price Live :Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹40.49 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company had a trading volume of 12,891,732 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 40.49.

