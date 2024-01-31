Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading day

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company opened at ₹41 and closed at ₹40.49, with a high of ₹41.87 and a low of ₹39.48. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6185.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹41.25 and ₹12.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12,891,732 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Hindustan Construction Company stock reached a low of ₹40.45 and a high of ₹42.80 during the current trading day.
The current stock price of Hindustan Construction Company is ₹42.08. The stock has experienced a 2.94% increase in value, with a net change of 1.2.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ramky Infrastructure
|921.7
|12.75
|1.4
|935.25
|252.05
|6377.96
|Puravankara
|256.1
|-4.3
|-1.65
|269.15
|59.35
|6074.69
|Hindustan Construction Company
|41.47
|0.59
|1.44
|41.87
|12.5
|6274.31
|H.G.Infra Engineering
|929.1
|6.65
|0.72
|1016.75
|624.95
|6055.05
|Dilip Buildcon
|398.2
|0.7
|0.18
|439.35
|159.7
|5822.28
The current data for Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) stock shows that the stock price is ₹41.51. There has been a percent change of 1.54, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.63, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹0.63.
Click here for Hindustan Construction Company Profit Loss
Hindustan Construction Company stock reached a low of ₹40.45 and a high of ₹42.80.
The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) is currently trading at ₹41.75, representing a 2.13% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.87.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|19.79%
|3 Months
|43.84%
|6 Months
|100.74%
|YTD
|42.83%
|1 Year
|125.69%
On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company had a trading volume of 12,891,732 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹40.49.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!