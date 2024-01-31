Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading day

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Construction Company opened at ₹41 and closed at ₹40.49, with a high of ₹41.87 and a low of ₹39.48. The market capitalization of the company is ₹6185.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹41.25 and ₹12.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 12,891,732 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.