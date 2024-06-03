Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.03 %. The stock closed at 36.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 36.89, reached a high of 37.15, and a low of 35.63 before closing at 36.78. The company's market capitalization stood at 6211.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 46 and the 52-week low is 16.99. The BSE volume for the day was 2,383,466 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:15 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindustan Construction Company's stock price has increased by 3.7% to reach 38.35, following the positive trend of its industry peers. Companies like Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation, Welspun Enterprises, Dilip Buildcon, and Ashoka Buildcon are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 2.71% and 2.51% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation812.0538.655.0917.1343.26771.45
Welspun Enterprises468.517.153.8463.0148.056395.67
Hindustan Construction Company38.351.373.746.016.996044.21
Dilip Buildcon421.515.53.82504.45166.46162.96
Ashoka Buildcon193.810.55.73197.674.755440.42
03 Jun 2024, 09:34 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹38.1, up 3.03% from yesterday's ₹36.98

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindustan Construction Company has surpassed the first resistance of 37.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 38.12. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 38.12 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:19 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Construction Company has increased by 4.46% and is currently trading at 38.63. Over the past year, the company's shares have gained 110.62%, reaching 38.63. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.75%
3 Months-8.06%
6 Months30.88%
YTD34.77%
1 Year110.62%
03 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Construction Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 137.58Support 136.08
Resistance 238.12Support 235.12
Resistance 339.08Support 334.58
03 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19173 k

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

03 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹36.78 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 37.15 & 35.63 yesterday to end at 36.78. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

