Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹34.45 and closed at ₹34.73 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹34.53, while the low was ₹31.31. The market capitalization stood at ₹5423.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹46 and ₹17.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 594,999 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company touched a high of 37.1 & a low of 35.06 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.31
|Support 1
|35.27
|Resistance 2
|38.23
|Support 2
|34.15
|Resistance 3
|39.35
|Support 3
|33.23
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Hindustan Construction Company dropped by 9.99% to ₹31.26, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Reliance Infrastructure, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation, and Welspun Enterprises are all declining, whereas Dilip Buildcon, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.44% and 0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Infrastructure
|147.45
|-8.6
|-5.51
|308.0
|131.4
|5834.3
|Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation
|756.35
|-15.8
|-2.05
|917.1
|343.2
|6306.98
|Hindustan Construction Company
|31.26
|-3.47
|-9.99
|46.0
|17.05
|4926.78
|Welspun Enterprises
|404.45
|-7.2
|-1.75
|495.0
|157.4
|5521.3
|Dilip Buildcon
|384.85
|6.1
|1.61
|504.45
|207.2
|5627.08
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹34.53 & ₹31.31 yesterday to end at ₹34.73. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.