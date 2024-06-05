Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -7.03 %. The stock closed at 34.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.29 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 34.45 and closed at 34.73 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 34.53, while the low was 31.31. The market capitalization stood at 5423.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were 46 and 17.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 594,999 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company touched a high of 37.1 & a low of 35.06 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 137.31Support 135.27
Resistance 238.23Support 234.15
Resistance 339.35Support 333.23
05 Jun 2024, 10:15 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Hindustan Construction Company dropped by 9.99% to 31.26, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Reliance Infrastructure, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation, and Welspun Enterprises are all declining, whereas Dilip Buildcon, another peer, is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.44% and 0.13% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Infrastructure147.45-8.6-5.51308.0131.45834.3
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation756.35-15.8-2.05917.1343.26306.98
Hindustan Construction Company31.26-3.47-9.9946.017.054926.78
Welspun Enterprises404.45-7.2-1.75495.0157.45521.3
Dilip Buildcon384.856.11.61504.45207.25627.08
05 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹34.73 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 34.53 & 31.31 yesterday to end at 34.73. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

