Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 4.71 %. The stock closed at 35.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 34.45 and closed at 34.73 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 35.35, and the low was 31.26. The market capitalization stands at 5887.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 46, and the 52-week low is 17.05. The BSE volume for the day was 3,302,748 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Hindustan Construction Company has increased by 3.14% to reach 36.15, following the trend of its peer companies like Man Infraconstruction, Reliance Infrastructure, Welspun Enterprises, and Dilip Buildcon, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.66% and 0.56% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Man Infraconstruction191.77.554.1249.494.857116.87
Reliance Infrastructure159.99.956.64308.0131.46326.92
Hindustan Construction Company36.151.13.1446.017.055469.41
Welspun Enterprises446.3517.354.04495.0157.46093.29
Dilip Buildcon415.7513.353.32504.45207.26078.89
06 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹36.7, up 4.71% from yesterday's ₹35.05

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindustan Construction Company has surpassed the first resistance of 36.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 37.93. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 37.93 then there can be further positive price movement.

06 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Construction Company has increased by 2.14% and is currently trading at 35.80. Over the past year, the company's shares have gained 98.43% to reach 35.80. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 21.66% to 22,620.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.4%
3 Months-5.42%
6 Months17.02%
YTD27.66%
1 Year98.43%
06 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Construction Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 136.47Support 132.42
Resistance 237.93Support 229.83
Resistance 340.52Support 328.37
06 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company volume yesterday was 47 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22270 k

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 111.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

06 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹34.73 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 35.35 & 31.26 yesterday to end at 34.73. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

