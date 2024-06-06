Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Stocks Rise in Positive Trading Session

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹34.45 and closed at ₹34.73 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹35.35, and the low was ₹31.26. The market capitalization stands at ₹5887.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹46, and the 52-week low is ₹17.05. The BSE volume for the day was 3,302,748 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Hindustan Construction Company has increased by 3.14% to reach ₹36.15, following the trend of its peer companies like Man Infraconstruction, Reliance Infrastructure, Welspun Enterprises, and Dilip Buildcon, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.66% and 0.56% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Man Infraconstruction
|191.7
|7.55
|4.1
|249.4
|94.85
|7116.87
|Reliance Infrastructure
|159.9
|9.95
|6.64
|308.0
|131.4
|6326.92
|Hindustan Construction Company
|36.15
|1.1
|3.14
|46.0
|17.05
|5469.41
|Welspun Enterprises
|446.35
|17.35
|4.04
|495.0
|157.4
|6093.29
|Dilip Buildcon
|415.75
|13.35
|3.32
|504.45
|207.2
|6078.89
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindustan Construction Company has surpassed the first resistance of ₹36.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹37.93. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹37.93 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Construction Company has increased by 2.14% and is currently trading at ₹35.80. Over the past year, the company's shares have gained 98.43% to reach ₹35.80. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 21.66% to 22,620.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.4%
|3 Months
|-5.42%
|6 Months
|17.02%
|YTD
|27.66%
|1 Year
|98.43%
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Construction Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|36.47
|Support 1
|32.42
|Resistance 2
|37.93
|Support 2
|29.83
|Resistance 3
|40.52
|Support 3
|28.37
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 111.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹35.35 & ₹31.26 yesterday to end at ₹34.73. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.