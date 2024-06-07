Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 2.94 %. The stock closed at 36.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.86 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 37.55 and closed at 36.78. The stock reached a high of 38.4 and a low of 37.01 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at 6372.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 46 and the 52-week low is 17.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,799,948 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:35 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 38.32 and 37.44 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 37.44 and selling near the hourly resistance at 38.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹36.78 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 38.4 & 37.01 yesterday to end at 36.78. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.