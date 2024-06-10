Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 4.16 %. The stock closed at 36.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 38.31 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 37.55 and closed at 36.78 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 38.7, while the low was 37.01. The market capitalization stood at 6434.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 46 and 17.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,268,031 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Construction Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 138.9Support 137.4
Resistance 239.45Support 236.45
Resistance 340.4Support 335.9
10 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25688 k

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.85% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

10 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹36.78 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 38.7 & 37.01 yesterday to end at 36.78. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

