Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹41.04 and closed at ₹39.79 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹43.95 and the low was ₹41.04. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹7259.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹46 and the 52-week low was ₹17.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,601,749 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company rose by 11.69% today to reach ₹44.44, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Man Infraconstruction is declining, whereas Reliance Infrastructure, Dilip Buildcon, and Welspun Enterprises are all seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.2% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Man Infraconstruction
|198.6
|-1.6
|-0.8
|249.4
|101.5
|7373.03
|Reliance Infrastructure
|187.5
|1.85
|1.0
|308.0
|134.85
|7419.0
|Hindustan Construction Company
|44.44
|4.65
|11.69
|46.0
|17.05
|6723.67
|Dilip Buildcon
|456.35
|0.85
|0.19
|504.45
|217.15
|6672.52
|Welspun Enterprises
|465.2
|5.6
|1.22
|495.0
|166.8
|6350.62
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 233.46% higher than yesterday
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Hindustan Construction Company had a trading volume that was 233.46% higher than yesterday. The stock was trading at ₹44.25, reflecting an increase of 11.21%. Volume traded is a significant factor to consider when analyzing trends in the market. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by a higher trading volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with a higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company touched a high of 45.62 & a low of 42.31 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|46.0
|Support 1
|42.69
|Resistance 2
|47.47
|Support 2
|40.85
|Resistance 3
|49.31
|Support 3
|39.38
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live:
HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION CO
HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION CO
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Today, Hindustan Construction Company's stock price surged by 10.3% to reach ₹43.89, outperforming its peers in the construction sector. While companies like Man Infraconstruction, Dilip Buildcon, and Welspun Enterprises are experiencing a decline in their share prices, Reliance Infrastructure, another peer, is seeing an upward trend. The overall market performance is slightly mixed, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showing slight fluctuations of -0.15% and 0.03% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Man Infraconstruction
|199.85
|-0.35
|-0.17
|249.4
|101.5
|7419.44
|Reliance Infrastructure
|190.5
|4.85
|2.61
|308.0
|134.85
|7537.7
|Hindustan Construction Company
|43.89
|4.1
|10.3
|46.0
|17.05
|6640.45
|Dilip Buildcon
|453.85
|-1.65
|-0.36
|504.45
|217.15
|6635.97
|Welspun Enterprises
|458.3
|-1.3
|-0.28
|495.0
|166.8
|6256.43
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹39.79 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹43.95 & ₹41.04 yesterday to end at ₹39.79. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend