Tue Jun 11 2024 11:18:42
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 8.62 %. The stock closed at 39.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 43.22 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 41.04 and closed at 39.79 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 43.95 and the low was 41.04. The market capitalization of the company stood at 7259.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 46 and the 52-week low was 17.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1,601,749 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:17:05 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Hindustan Construction Company rose by 11.69% today to reach 44.44, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Man Infraconstruction is declining, whereas Reliance Infrastructure, Dilip Buildcon, and Welspun Enterprises are all seeing an increase in their share prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.2% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Man Infraconstruction198.6-1.6-0.8249.4101.57373.03
Reliance Infrastructure187.51.851.0308.0134.857419.0
Hindustan Construction Company44.444.6511.6946.017.056723.67
Dilip Buildcon456.350.850.19504.45217.156672.52
Welspun Enterprises465.25.61.22495.0166.86350.62
11 Jun 2024, 10:50:27 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 233.46% higher than yesterday

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Hindustan Construction Company had a trading volume that was 233.46% higher than yesterday. The stock was trading at 44.25, reflecting an increase of 11.21%. Volume traded is a significant factor to consider when analyzing trends in the market. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by a higher trading volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with a higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

11 Jun 2024, 10:34:05 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company touched a high of 45.62 & a low of 42.31 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 146.0Support 142.69
Resistance 247.47Support 240.85
Resistance 349.31Support 339.38
11 Jun 2024, 10:11:41 AM IST

11 Jun 2024, 09:54:24 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Today, Hindustan Construction Company's stock price surged by 10.3% to reach 43.89, outperforming its peers in the construction sector. While companies like Man Infraconstruction, Dilip Buildcon, and Welspun Enterprises are experiencing a decline in their share prices, Reliance Infrastructure, another peer, is seeing an upward trend. The overall market performance is slightly mixed, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showing slight fluctuations of -0.15% and 0.03% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Man Infraconstruction199.85-0.35-0.17249.4101.57419.44
Reliance Infrastructure190.54.852.61308.0134.857537.7
Hindustan Construction Company43.894.110.346.017.056640.45
Dilip Buildcon453.85-1.65-0.36504.45217.156635.97
Welspun Enterprises458.3-1.3-0.28495.0166.86256.43
11 Jun 2024, 09:31:03 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹39.79 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 43.95 & 41.04 yesterday to end at 39.79. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

