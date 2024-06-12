Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹41.04 and closed at ₹39.79. The high for the day was ₹47.6 and the low was ₹41.04. The market capitalization stood at ₹7906.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹46 and ₹17.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13,809,445 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Construction Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|49.31
|Support 1
|42.81
|Resistance 2
|51.71
|Support 2
|38.71
|Resistance 3
|55.81
|Support 3
|36.31
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 528.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 273 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹47.6 & ₹41.04 yesterday to end at ₹39.79. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend