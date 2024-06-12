Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 18.3 %. The stock closed at 39.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 47.07 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 41.04 and closed at 39.79. The high for the day was 47.6 and the low was 41.04. The market capitalization stood at 7906.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were 46 and 17.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13,809,445 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Construction Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 149.31Support 142.81
Resistance 251.71Support 238.71
Resistance 355.81Support 336.31
12 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company volume yesterday was 287 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45755 k

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 528.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 273 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.

12 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹39.79 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 47.6 & 41.04 yesterday to end at 39.79. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

