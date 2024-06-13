Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹48 and closed at ₹47.07 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹51.13, while the low was ₹47.67. The market capitalization stood at ₹8289.29 crore. The 52-week high was ₹47.6 and the 52-week low was ₹17.05. The BSE volume for the day was 24,660,254 shares traded.
13 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST
