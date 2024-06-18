Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 18 Jun 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 48.88 per share. The stock is currently trading at 48.63 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 48.85 and closed at 48.88 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 50.05 while the low was 47.36. The market capitalization stood at 8168.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 51.13 and the 52-week low was 17.05. The BSE volume for the day was 6,229,753 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹48.88 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 50.05 & 47.36 yesterday to end at 48.88. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

