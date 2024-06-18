Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹48.85 and closed at ₹48.88 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹50.05 while the low was ₹47.36. The market capitalization stood at ₹8168.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹51.13 and the 52-week low was ₹17.05. The BSE volume for the day was 6,229,753 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹48.88 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹50.05 & ₹47.36 yesterday to end at ₹48.88. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend