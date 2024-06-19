Explore
Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Faces Stock Decline
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Faces Stock Decline

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -3.06 %. The stock closed at 48.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 47.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 49.44 and closed at 48.63 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 50.85, while the lowest was 48.5. The market capitalization of the company stands at 8178.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 51.13 and the 52-week low is 17.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,364,933 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:53:43 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindustan Construction Company's stock price has dropped by 1.62% to reach 47.9, in line with the decrease seen in other companies within the same industry. Peer companies like Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation, Sunteck Realty, Ahluwalia Contracts India, and ITD Cementation India are also experiencing declines today. The overall market sentiment is reflected in the benchmark indices, with Nifty and Sensex decreasing by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation1019.85-24.2-2.321056.0355.958504.23
Sunteck Realty555.35-6.8-1.21585.75271.258135.12
Hindustan Construction Company47.9-0.79-1.6251.1317.057247.16
Ahluwalia Contracts India1188.0-10.1-0.841384.4597.37958.12
ITD Cementation India484.05-10.3-2.08497.0156.558315.38
19 Jun 2024, 09:35:47 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹47.2, down -3.06% from yesterday's ₹48.69

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Construction Company has broken the first support of 47.85 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 47.04. If the stock price breaks the second support of 47.04 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:21:21 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Construction Company has dropped by -0.82% and is currently trading at 48.29. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen a significant increase of 179.39% to reach 48.29. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23,557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week22.31%
3 Months40.4%
6 Months61.75%
YTD77.31%
1 Year179.39%
19 Jun 2024, 08:49:24 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Construction Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 150.14Support 147.85
Resistance 251.62Support 247.04
Resistance 352.43Support 345.56
19 Jun 2024, 08:33:21 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1100
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:20:24 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 68824 k

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

19 Jun 2024, 08:05:17 AM IST

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹48.63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 50.85 & 48.5 yesterday to end at 48.63. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

