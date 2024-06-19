Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Faces Stock Decline

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹49.44 and closed at ₹48.63 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹50.85, while the lowest was ₹48.5. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹8178.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹51.13 and the 52-week low is ₹17.05. The BSE volume for the day was 2,364,933 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindustan Construction Company's stock price has dropped by 1.62% to reach ₹47.9, in line with the decrease seen in other companies within the same industry. Peer companies like Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation, Sunteck Realty, Ahluwalia Contracts India, and ITD Cementation India are also experiencing declines today. The overall market sentiment is reflected in the benchmark indices, with Nifty and Sensex decreasing by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation
|1019.85
|-24.2
|-2.32
|1056.0
|355.95
|8504.23
|Sunteck Realty
|555.35
|-6.8
|-1.21
|585.75
|271.25
|8135.12
|Hindustan Construction Company
|47.9
|-0.79
|-1.62
|51.13
|17.05
|7247.16
|Ahluwalia Contracts India
|1188.0
|-10.1
|-0.84
|1384.4
|597.3
|7958.12
|ITD Cementation India
|484.05
|-10.3
|-2.08
|497.0
|156.55
|8315.38
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹47.2, down -3.06% from yesterday's ₹48.69
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Construction Company has broken the first support of ₹47.85 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹47.04. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹47.04 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Construction Company has dropped by -0.82% and is currently trading at ₹48.29. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen a significant increase of 179.39% to reach ₹48.29. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23,557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|22.31%
|3 Months
|40.4%
|6 Months
|61.75%
|YTD
|77.31%
|1 Year
|179.39%
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Construction Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|50.14
|Support 1
|47.85
|Resistance 2
|51.62
|Support 2
|47.04
|Resistance 3
|52.43
|Support 3
|45.56
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 68824 k
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 33 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹48.63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹50.85 & ₹48.5 yesterday to end at ₹48.63. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend