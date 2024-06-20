Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Stock Rises in Trading Today

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹48.88 and closed at ₹48.69 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹49.08 while the low was ₹46.7. The market capitalization stands at ₹7981.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹51.13 and the low is ₹17.05. The BSE volume for the day was 3,656,956 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates:
HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindustan Construction Company's stock price has surged by 6.44% to reach ₹50.58, in line with the positive movement of its industry peers like Reliance Infrastructure, Sunteck Realty, Power Mech Projects, and Ahluwalia Contracts India. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.13%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Infrastructure
|210.85
|1.35
|0.64
|308.0
|134.85
|8342.91
|Sunteck Realty
|603.1
|4.55
|0.76
|608.0
|271.25
|8834.6
|Hindustan Construction Company
|50.58
|3.06
|6.44
|51.13
|17.05
|7652.63
|Power Mech Projects
|5019.75
|24.55
|0.49
|5544.0
|3140.9
|7482.62
|Ahluwalia Contracts India
|1208.25
|1.95
|0.16
|1384.4
|597.3
|8093.77
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹49.7, up 4.59% from yesterday's ₹47.52
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Construction Company has surpassed the first resistance of ₹48.89 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹50.04. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹50.04 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Construction Company has increased by 2.48% and is currently trading at ₹48.70. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 172.68% to reach ₹48.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.38% to 23586.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.96%
|3 Months
|41.74%
|6 Months
|73.05%
|YTD
|73.05%
|1 Year
|172.68%
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Construction Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|48.89
|Support 1
|46.65
|Resistance 2
|50.04
|Support 2
|45.56
|Resistance 3
|51.13
|Support 3
|44.41
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 66845 k
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹48.69 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹49.08 & ₹46.7 yesterday to end at ₹48.69. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend