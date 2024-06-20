Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 20 Jun 2024, by 4.59 %. The stock closed at 47.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 48.88 and closed at 48.69 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 49.08 while the low was 46.7. The market capitalization stands at 7981.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 51.13 and the low is 17.05. The BSE volume for the day was 3,656,956 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates:

20 Jun 2024, 09:53 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindustan Construction Company's stock price has surged by 6.44% to reach 50.58, in line with the positive movement of its industry peers like Reliance Infrastructure, Sunteck Realty, Power Mech Projects, and Ahluwalia Contracts India. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.13%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Infrastructure210.851.350.64308.0134.858342.91
Sunteck Realty603.14.550.76608.0271.258834.6
Hindustan Construction Company50.583.066.4451.1317.057652.63
Power Mech Projects5019.7524.550.495544.03140.97482.62
Ahluwalia Contracts India1208.251.950.161384.4597.38093.77
20 Jun 2024, 09:36 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹49.7, up 4.59% from yesterday's ₹47.52

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Construction Company has surpassed the first resistance of 48.89 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 50.04. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 50.04 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Jun 2024, 09:22 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Construction Company has increased by 2.48% and is currently trading at 48.70. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 172.68% to reach 48.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.38% to 23586.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.96%
3 Months41.74%
6 Months73.05%
YTD73.05%
1 Year172.68%
20 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Construction Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 148.89Support 146.65
Resistance 250.04Support 245.56
Resistance 351.13Support 344.41
20 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1100
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
20 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 66845 k

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

20 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹48.69 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 49.08 & 46.7 yesterday to end at 48.69. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.