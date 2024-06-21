Hello User
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 5.13 %. The stock closed at 47.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 49.96 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 47.61 and closed at 47.52 on the last day. The high for the day was 51.85, while the low was 47.52. The market capitalization stood at 8391.76 crore. The 52-week high was 51.13 and the low was 17.05. The BSE volume for the day was 11,714,862 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Construction Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 151.98Support 147.61
Resistance 254.11Support 245.37
Resistance 356.35Support 343.24
21 Jun 2024, 08:37 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1100
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
21 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company volume yesterday was 97 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 70984 k

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 85 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.

21 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹47.52 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 51.85 & 47.52 yesterday to end at 47.52. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

