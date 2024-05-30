Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 2.49 %. The stock closed at 36.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.86 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 36.9 and closed at 36.94 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 37.99, and the low was 36.51. The market capitalization stood at 6359.32 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 46 and 16.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,416,524 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Construction Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 138.43Support 136.83
Resistance 239.02Support 235.82
Resistance 340.03Support 335.23
30 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18751 k

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1416 k.

30 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹36.94 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 37.99 & 36.51 yesterday to end at 36.94. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.