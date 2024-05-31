Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees stock surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 36.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.86 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Construction Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at 37.85 and closed at 37.86 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 38.01, while the low was 36.4. The market capitalization stood at 6177.92 crores. The 52-week high and low were 46 and 16.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,788,502 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company trading at ₹36.86, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹36.78

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company share price is at 36.86 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 35.87 and 37.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 35.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 37.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Construction Company has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at 36.93. Over the past year, the company's shares have risen by 111.22% to 36.93. In comparison, the Nifty index has increased by 20.69% to 22568.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.16%
3 Months-10.04%
6 Months27.65%
YTD33.67%
1 Year111.22%
31 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Construction Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 137.52Support 135.87
Resistance 238.58Support 235.28
Resistance 339.17Support 334.22
31 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19025 k

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1788 k.

31 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company closed at ₹37.86 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 38.01 & 36.4 yesterday to end at 37.86. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.