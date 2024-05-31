Hindustan Construction Company share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company sees stock surge on positive trading day

Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Construction Company's stock opened at ₹37.85 and closed at ₹37.86 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹38.01, while the low was ₹36.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹6177.92 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹46 and ₹16.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,788,502 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Construction Company share price is at ₹36.86 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹35.87 and ₹37.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹35.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 37.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Construction Company has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at ₹36.93. Over the past year, the company's shares have risen by 111.22% to ₹36.93. In comparison, the Nifty index has increased by 20.69% to 22568.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.16%
|3 Months
|-10.04%
|6 Months
|27.65%
|YTD
|33.67%
|1 Year
|111.22%
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Construction Company on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|37.52
|Support 1
|35.87
|Resistance 2
|38.58
|Support 2
|35.28
|Resistance 3
|39.17
|Support 3
|34.22
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1788 k.
Hindustan Construction Company Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹38.01 & ₹36.4 yesterday to end at ₹37.86. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.