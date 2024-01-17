Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Media Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Media Ventures Stock Plunges in Market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 01:11 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Media Ventures stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -4 %. The stock closed at 103.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 99.46 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Media Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Media Ventures Stock Price Today

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Media Ventures opened at 101.65 and closed at 103.6. The stock reached a high of 102.99 and a low of 100.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 747.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 108 and the 52-week low is 41. The BSE volume for the day was 2,723 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 01:11 PM IST Hindustan Media Ventures share price Live :Hindustan Media Ventures trading at ₹99.46, down -4% from yesterday's ₹103.6

The current data for Hindustan Media Ventures stock shows that the price is 99.46. There has been a percent change of -4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.14, indicating a decrease of 4.14 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Click here for Hindustan Media Ventures Profit Loss

17 Jan 2024, 12:58 PM IST Hindustan Media Ventures Live Updates

17 Jan 2024, 12:38 PM IST Hindustan Media Ventures share price update :Hindustan Media Ventures trading at ₹101.21, down -2.31% from yesterday's ₹103.6

The current stock price of Hindustan Media Ventures is 101.21. There has been a decrease of 2.31% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.39.

17 Jan 2024, 12:37 PM IST Hindustan Media Ventures share price live: Stock Peers

17 Jan 2024, 12:15 PM IST Hindustan Media Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Hindustan Media Ventures reached a low price of 100.89 and a high price of 102.99 on the current day.

17 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Hindustan Media Ventures share price Live :Hindustan Media Ventures closed at ₹103.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Media Ventures on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 2,723 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 103.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.