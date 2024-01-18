Hindustan Media Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Media Ventures Stock Plunges in Trading

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Media Ventures opened at ₹101.65 and closed at ₹103.6. The stock reached a high of ₹102.99 and a low of ₹97.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹748.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹108 and the 52-week low is ₹41. The BSE volume for the day was 10,667 shares.
According to the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Media Ventures is ₹101.56. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.04, implying a decline in the stock price by ₹2.04.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Media Ventures on the BSE, a total of 10,667 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹103.6.
