Hindustan Media Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Media Ventures Stock Plunges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Media Ventures stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -1.97 %. The stock closed at 103.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.56 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Media Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Media Ventures Stock Price Today

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Media Ventures opened at 101.65 and closed at 103.6. The stock reached a high of 102.99 and a low of 97.85. The market capitalization of the company is 748.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 108 and the 52-week low is 41. The BSE volume for the day was 10,667 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Hindustan Media Ventures share price Today :Hindustan Media Ventures trading at ₹101.56, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹103.6

According to the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Media Ventures is 101.56. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.04, implying a decline in the stock price by 2.04.

18 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Hindustan Media Ventures share price Live :Hindustan Media Ventures closed at ₹103.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Media Ventures on the BSE, a total of 10,667 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 103.6.

