Hindustan Media Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Media Ventures sees positive trading day

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Media Ventures opened at ₹93.1 and closed at ₹100.71. The stock had a high of ₹103.01 and a low of ₹93.1. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹753.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹108, while the 52-week low is ₹41. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,093 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.