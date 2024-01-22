Hindustan Media Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Media Ventures Stock Plummets

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Media Ventures opened at ₹102.54 and closed at ₹104.51. The stock reached a high of ₹105.21 and a low of ₹102.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹751.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹108, while the 52-week low is ₹41. The trading volume on the BSE was 8,116 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hindustan Media Ventures share price update :Hindustan Media Ventures trading at ₹102.05, down -2.35% from yesterday's ₹104.51 The stock price of Hindustan Media Ventures is currently at ₹102.05. It has experienced a percent change of -2.35, resulting in a net change of -2.46. This suggests that the stock has decreased in value.

Hindustan Media Ventures share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap S Chand & Company 283.8 8.9 3.24 335.0 154.2 997.74 The Sandesh 1290.85 -22.9 -1.74 1409.75 782.1 977.1 Hindustan Media Ventures 102.05 -2.46 -2.35 108.0 41.0 751.82 HT Media 29.71 -0.41 -1.36 34.26 14.1 691.5 Diligent Media Corporation 4.84 0.09 1.89 6.51 2.07 56.97

Hindustan Media Ventures share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.45% 3 Months 10.5% 6 Months 53.78% YTD 15.19% 1 Year 92.37%

