LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Media Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Media Ventures Stock Plummets

4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Media Ventures stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -2.35 %. The stock closed at 104.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Media Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Media Ventures Stock Price Today

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Media Ventures opened at 102.54 and closed at 104.51. The stock reached a high of 105.21 and a low of 102.05. The market capitalization of the company is 751.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 108, while the 52-week low is 41. The trading volume on the BSE was 8,116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:19:22 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 11:03:45 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:41:02 AM IST

Hindustan Media Ventures share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
S Chand & Company283.88.93.24335.0154.2997.74
The Sandesh1290.85-22.9-1.741409.75782.1977.1
Hindustan Media Ventures102.05-2.46-2.35108.041.0751.82
HT Media29.71-0.41-1.3634.2614.1691.5
Diligent Media Corporation4.840.091.896.512.0756.97
22 Jan 2024, 10:28:08 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 10:25:08 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:59:47 AM IST

Hindustan Media Ventures Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:50:42 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 09:43:48 AM IST

Hindustan Media Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.45%
3 Months10.5%
6 Months53.78%
YTD15.19%
1 Year92.37%
22 Jan 2024, 09:14:56 AM IST

22 Jan 2024, 08:13:25 AM IST

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App