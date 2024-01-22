Hindustan Media Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Media Ventures Stock Plummets

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Media Ventures opened at ₹102.54 and closed at ₹104.51. The stock reached a high of ₹105.21 and a low of ₹102.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹751.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹108, while the 52-week low is ₹41. The trading volume on the BSE was 8,116 shares.

