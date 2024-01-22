Hindustan Media Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Media Ventures Stock Plummets

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Media Ventures opened at ₹102.54 and closed at ₹104.51. The stock reached a high of ₹105.21 and a low of ₹102.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹751.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹108, while the 52-week low is ₹41. The trading volume on the BSE was 8,116 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|S Chand & Company
|283.8
|8.9
|3.24
|335.0
|154.2
|997.74
|The Sandesh
|1290.85
|-22.9
|-1.74
|1409.75
|782.1
|977.1
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|102.05
|-2.46
|-2.35
|108.0
|41.0
|751.82
|HT Media
|29.71
|-0.41
|-1.36
|34.26
|14.1
|691.5
|Diligent Media Corporation
|4.84
|0.09
|1.89
|6.51
|2.07
|56.97
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.45%
|3 Months
|10.5%
|6 Months
|53.78%
|YTD
|15.19%
|1 Year
|92.37%
