 Hindustan Media Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Media Ventures' Stock Drops in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Media Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Media Ventures' Stock Drops in Trading Today

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Media Ventures stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -2.28 %. The stock closed at 102.71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.37 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Media Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Media Ventures Stock Price Today

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Today : Hindustan Media Ventures' stock opened at 104.89 and closed at 102.71 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was also 104.89, and the low was 104.89. The company has a market capitalization of 772.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 108, and the 52-week low is 41. On the BSE, 100 shares of the company were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:18:13 AM IST

Hindustan Media Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Hindustan Media Ventures stock for the day is 97.8, while the high price is 104.89.

23 Jan 2024, 11:02:21 AM IST

Hindustan Media Ventures share price NSE Live :Hindustan Media Ventures trading at ₹100.37, down -2.28% from yesterday's ₹102.71

The current data of Hindustan Media Ventures stock shows that the price is 100.37. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.28% and a net change of -2.34.

23 Jan 2024, 10:44:11 AM IST

Hindustan Media Ventures share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
The Sandesh1292.43.350.261409.75782.1978.27
S Chand & Company278.65-5.5-1.94335.0154.2979.63
Hindustan Media Ventures100.16-2.55-2.48108.041.0737.89
HT Media29.06-0.75-2.5234.2614.1676.37
Diligent Media Corporation4.840.00.06.512.0756.97
23 Jan 2024, 10:20:46 AM IST

Hindustan Media Ventures share price Live :Hindustan Media Ventures trading at ₹99.75, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹102.71

The current data of Hindustan Media Ventures stock shows that the stock price is 99.75, which represents a decrease of 2.88% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.96. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value in the current trading session.

23 Jan 2024, 10:15:39 AM IST

Hindustan Media Ventures share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Media Ventures stock reached a low of 97.8 and a high of 104.89 today.

23 Jan 2024, 10:08:49 AM IST

Hindustan Media Ventures Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:50:08 AM IST

Hindustan Media Ventures share price NSE Live :Hindustan Media Ventures trading at ₹101.91, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹102.71

The current data of Hindustan Media Ventures stock shows that the stock price is 101.91. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.78%, resulting in a net change of -0.8.

23 Jan 2024, 09:30:02 AM IST

Hindustan Media Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.56%
3 Months8.89%
6 Months50.99%
YTD13.1%
1 Year85.3%
23 Jan 2024, 09:12:24 AM IST

Hindustan Media Ventures share price Live :Hindustan Media Ventures closed at ₹102.71 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Media Ventures had a BSE volume of 100 shares. The closing price for the stock was 102.71.

GENIE RECOMMENDS
