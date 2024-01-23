Hindustan Media Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Media Ventures' Stock Drops in Trading Today

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Today : Hindustan Media Ventures' stock opened at ₹104.89 and closed at ₹102.71 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was also ₹104.89, and the low was ₹104.89. The company has a market capitalization of ₹772.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹108, and the 52-week low is ₹41. On the BSE, 100 shares of the company were traded.
Hindustan Media Ventures share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Hindustan Media Ventures stock for the day is ₹97.8, while the high price is ₹104.89.
Hindustan Media Ventures share price NSE Live :Hindustan Media Ventures trading at ₹100.37, down -2.28% from yesterday's ₹102.71
The current data of Hindustan Media Ventures stock shows that the price is ₹100.37. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.28% and a net change of -2.34.
Hindustan Media Ventures share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|The Sandesh
|1292.4
|3.35
|0.26
|1409.75
|782.1
|978.27
|S Chand & Company
|278.65
|-5.5
|-1.94
|335.0
|154.2
|979.63
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|100.16
|-2.55
|-2.48
|108.0
|41.0
|737.89
|HT Media
|29.06
|-0.75
|-2.52
|34.26
|14.1
|676.37
|Diligent Media Corporation
|4.84
|0.0
|0.0
|6.51
|2.07
|56.97
Hindustan Media Ventures share price Live :Hindustan Media Ventures trading at ₹99.75, down -2.88% from yesterday's ₹102.71
The current data of Hindustan Media Ventures stock shows that the stock price is ₹99.75, which represents a decrease of 2.88% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.96. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value in the current trading session.
Hindustan Media Ventures share price live: Today's Price range
Hindustan Media Ventures stock reached a low of ₹97.8 and a high of ₹104.89 today.
Hindustan Media Ventures share price NSE Live :Hindustan Media Ventures trading at ₹101.91, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹102.71
The current data of Hindustan Media Ventures stock shows that the stock price is ₹101.91. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.78%, resulting in a net change of -0.8.
Hindustan Media Ventures share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.56%
|3 Months
|8.89%
|6 Months
|50.99%
|YTD
|13.1%
|1 Year
|85.3%
Hindustan Media Ventures share price Live :Hindustan Media Ventures closed at ₹102.71 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Media Ventures had a BSE volume of 100 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹102.71.
