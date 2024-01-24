Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Media Ventures stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -6.44 %. The stock closed at 102.71 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Media Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Media Ventures Stock Price Today

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Today : Hindustan Media Ventures' stock opened at 104.89 and closed at 102.71 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 104.89 and a low of 95.69 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 707.98 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 108 and 41, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 23,559 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Hindustan Media Ventures share price Live :Hindustan Media Ventures closed at ₹102.71 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Media Ventures had a BSE volume of 23,559 shares. The closing price for the stock was 102.71.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.