Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Media Ventures stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.02 %. The stock closed at 96.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.89 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Media Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Media Ventures Stock Price Today

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Media Ventures opened at 97.9 and closed at 96.93. The stock reached a high of 100.5 and a low of 95.2. The market capitalization of the company is 728.54 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 108 and a low of 41. The BSE volume for the day was 14,529 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Hindustan Media Ventures share price Live :Hindustan Media Ventures closed at ₹96.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Media Ventures had a total volume of 14,529 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 96.93.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.