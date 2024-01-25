Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Media Ventures opened at ₹97.9 and closed at ₹96.93. The stock reached a high of ₹100.5 and a low of ₹95.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹728.54 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹108 and a low of ₹41. The BSE volume for the day was 14,529 shares.
25 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST
