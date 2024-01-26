Hello User
Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Media Ventures stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 99.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Media Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Media Ventures Stock Price Today

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Media Ventures opened at 100.2 and closed at 99.52. The stock reached a high of 102.4 and a low of 99.33. The market capitalization of the company is 744.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 108 and the 52-week low is 41. The BSE volume for the day was 2618 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Hindustan Media Ventures share price Live :Hindustan Media Ventures closed at ₹99.52 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Media Ventures had a BSE volume of 2618 shares. The closing price for the day was 99.52.

