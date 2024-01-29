Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Media Ventures opened at ₹100.2 and closed at ₹99.52. The stock had a high of ₹102.4 and a low of ₹99.33. The market capitalization of the company is ₹744.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹108 and the 52-week low is ₹41. The stock had a volume of 2618 shares on the BSE.
29 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST
