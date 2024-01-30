Hindustan Media Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Media Ventures sees gains in trading today

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Media Ventures' stock opened at ₹101 and closed at ₹100.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹103.55, while the lowest price recorded was ₹100.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹759.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹108, and the 52-week low is ₹41. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,170 shares.
The current stock price of Hindustan Media Ventures is ₹103.05. There has been a 2.08% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.77%
|3 Months
|10.58%
|6 Months
|64.61%
|YTD
|13.15%
|1 Year
|99.03%
The stock price of Hindustan Media Ventures has increased by 2.08% or ₹2.10. The current stock price is ₹103.05.
On the last day, Hindustan Media Ventures had a volume of 23,170 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹100.95.
