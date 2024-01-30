Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Media Ventures share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Media Ventures sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Media Ventures stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.08 %. The stock closed at 100.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Media Ventures stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Media Ventures Stock Price Today

Hindustan Media Ventures Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Media Ventures' stock opened at 101 and closed at 100.95. The highest price reached during the day was 103.55, while the lowest price recorded was 100.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at 759.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 108, and the 52-week low is 41. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Hindustan Media Ventures Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Hindustan Media Ventures share price update :Hindustan Media Ventures trading at ₹103.05, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹100.95

The current stock price of Hindustan Media Ventures is 103.05. There has been a 2.08% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.1.

30 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hindustan Media Ventures share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.77%
3 Months10.58%
6 Months64.61%
YTD13.15%
1 Year99.03%
30 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Hindustan Media Ventures share price Today :Hindustan Media Ventures trading at ₹103.05, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹100.95

The stock price of Hindustan Media Ventures has increased by 2.08% or 2.10. The current stock price is 103.05.

30 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hindustan Media Ventures share price Live :Hindustan Media Ventures closed at ₹100.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Media Ventures had a volume of 23,170 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 100.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!