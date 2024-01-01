Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Petroleum share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Petroleum's stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Petroleum stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 398.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 400.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Petroleum stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Petroleum Stock Price Today

Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Petroleum opened at 399.5 and closed at 417.8. The stock had a high of 410.1 and a low of 397.35. The company's market capitalization is 56,564.62 crore. In the past year, the stock has traded as high as 425.45 and as low as 211.7. On the BSE, there were 1,019,232 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum share price update :Hindustan Petroleum trading at ₹400.45, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹398.75

The current data for Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) stock shows that the stock price is 400.45. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.7, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.7 rupees.

01 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.18%
3 Months42.57%
6 Months45.66%
YTD69.64%
1 Year71.05%
01 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum share price Today :Hindustan Petroleum trading at ₹398.75, down -4.56% from yesterday's ₹417.8

The current data shows that Hindustan Petroleum's stock price is 398.75, with a percent change of -4.56 and a net change of -19.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.56% and the net change is a decrease of 19.05. It indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

01 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum share price Live :Hindustan Petroleum closed at ₹417.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) had a trading volume of 1,019,232 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 417.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.