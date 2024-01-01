Hindustan Petroleum share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Petroleum's stock surges in positive trading session

Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Petroleum opened at ₹399.5 and closed at ₹417.8. The stock had a high of ₹410.1 and a low of ₹397.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹56,564.62 crore. In the past year, the stock has traded as high as ₹425.45 and as low as ₹211.7. On the BSE, there were 1,019,232 shares traded.
The current data for Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) stock shows that the stock price is ₹400.45. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.7, which means that the stock price has increased by 1.7 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.18%
|3 Months
|42.57%
|6 Months
|45.66%
|YTD
|69.64%
|1 Year
|71.05%
The current data shows that Hindustan Petroleum's stock price is ₹398.75, with a percent change of -4.56 and a net change of -19.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.56% and the net change is a decrease of ₹19.05. It indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) had a trading volume of 1,019,232 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹417.8.
