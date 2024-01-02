Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) opened at ₹406.7 and closed at ₹398.75. The stock had a high of ₹406.7 and a low of ₹398.35. The market capitalization of HPCL is ₹56,713.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹425.45, while the 52-week low is ₹211.7. The BSE volume for HPCL was 241,675 shares.
02 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST
