Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Petroleum stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 2.2 %. The stock closed at 399.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 408.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Petroleum stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Petroleum Stock Price Today

Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) opened at 401.95 and closed at 399.8. The stock reached a high of 410.8 and a low of 393.1. The market capitalization of HPCL is 57,961.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 425.45 and its 52-week low is 211.7. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 527,933 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum share price Live :Hindustan Petroleum closed at ₹399.8 on last trading day

On the last day analyzed, Hindustan Petroleum had a total trading volume of 527,933 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 399.8.

