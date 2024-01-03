Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) opened at ₹401.95 and closed at ₹399.8. The stock reached a high of ₹410.8 and a low of ₹393.1. The market capitalization of HPCL is ₹57,961.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹425.45 and its 52-week low is ₹211.7. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 527,933 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.