Hindustan Petroleum share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Petroleum Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) opened at ₹409 and closed at ₹408.6. The stock reached a high of ₹423.55 and a low of ₹405.55. The market capitalization of HPCL is ₹59,841.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹425.45, while the 52-week low is ₹211.7. The BSE volume for HPCL was 442,374 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.