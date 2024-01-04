Hello User
Hindustan Petroleum share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Petroleum Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Petroleum stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -1.74 %. The stock closed at 421.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 414.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Petroleum stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Petroleum Stock Price Today

Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) opened at 409 and closed at 408.6. The stock reached a high of 423.55 and a low of 405.55. The market capitalization of HPCL is 59,841.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 425.45, while the 52-week low is 211.7. The BSE volume for HPCL was 442,374 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum share price update :Hindustan Petroleum trading at ₹414.5, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹421.85

The current data of Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) stock shows that the stock price is 414.5. There has been a percent change of -1.74, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.35, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 7.35.

04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.46%
3 Months54.26%
6 Months45.05%
YTD5.74%
1 Year77.45%
04 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum share price Today :Hindustan Petroleum trading at ₹418, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹421.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Petroleum is 418, with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -3.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in its value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum share price Live :Hindustan Petroleum closed at ₹408.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) recorded a trading volume of 442,374 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of HPCL's shares on this day was 408.6.

