Hindustan Petroleum share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Petroleum Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) opened at ₹409 and closed at ₹408.6. The stock reached a high of ₹423.55 and a low of ₹405.55. The market capitalization of HPCL is ₹59,841.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹425.45, while the 52-week low is ₹211.7. The BSE volume for HPCL was 442,374 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) stock shows that the stock price is ₹414.5. There has been a percent change of -1.74, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.35, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹7.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.46%
|3 Months
|54.26%
|6 Months
|45.05%
|YTD
|5.74%
|1 Year
|77.45%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Petroleum is ₹418, with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -3.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in its value.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) recorded a trading volume of 442,374 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of HPCL's shares on this day was ₹408.6.
