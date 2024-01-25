Hello User
Hindustan Petroleum share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Petroleum Stock Sees Upward Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Petroleum stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.82 %. The stock closed at 440.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Petroleum stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Petroleum Stock Price Today

Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Petroleum's stock opened at 441.25 and closed at 440.35. The stock reached a high of 456.7 and a low of 441.15. The market capitalization is 64,224.78 crore. The 52-week high is 468.3 and the 52-week low is 211.7. The BSE volume for the day was 565,474 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum share price Today :Hindustan Petroleum trading at ₹452.75, up 2.82% from yesterday's ₹440.35

The current data for Hindustan Petroleum stock shows that the stock price is 452.75, which is a 2.82% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 12.4.

25 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum share price Live :Hindustan Petroleum closed at ₹440.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) had a BSE volume of 565,474 shares. The closing price for the stock was 440.35.

