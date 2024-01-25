Hindustan Petroleum share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Petroleum Stock Sees Upward Trend

Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Petroleum's stock opened at ₹441.25 and closed at ₹440.35. The stock reached a high of ₹456.7 and a low of ₹441.15. The market capitalization is ₹64,224.78 crore. The 52-week high is ₹468.3 and the 52-week low is ₹211.7. The BSE volume for the day was 565,474 shares.
The current data for Hindustan Petroleum stock shows that the stock price is ₹452.75, which is a 2.82% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 12.4.
