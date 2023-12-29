Hello User
Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:40 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Petroleum stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -4.28 %. The stock closed at 417.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 399.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Petroleum stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Petroleum Stock Price Today

Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) opened at 399.5 and closed at 417.8. The stock had a high of 410.1 and a low of 398.35. The market capitalization of HPCL is 56,671.01 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 425.45, and the 52-week low is 211.7. On the BSE, there were 709,403 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 11:40 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum share price Live :Hindustan Petroleum closed at ₹417.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Petroleum had a volume of 709,728 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 417.8.

