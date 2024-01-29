Hello User
Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Petroleum stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -4.91 %. The stock closed at 452.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 430.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Petroleum stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Petroleum Stock Price Today

Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Petroleum's stock opened at 455.35 and closed at 452.45. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 457.15, while the lowest price was 417. The company's market capitalization is 61,033.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 478.55 and the 52-week low is 211.7. The BSE volume for the day was 5,939,734 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum share price Today :Hindustan Petroleum closed at ₹452.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) had a trading volume of 5,939,734 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for HPCL shares was 452.45.

