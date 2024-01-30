Hello User
Hindustan Petroleum share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Petroleum Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Petroleum stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 5.12 %. The stock closed at 430.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Petroleum stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Petroleum Stock Price Today

Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) opened at 434.95 and closed at 430.25. The stock reached a high of 458.65 and a low of 430.5 during the day. The market capitalization of HPCL is 64,160.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 478.55 and 211.7, respectively. The BSE volume for HPCL was 481,295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.89%
3 Months63.89%
6 Months60.16%
YTD13.39%
1 Year93.04%
30 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum share price Live :Hindustan Petroleum closed at ₹430.25 on last trading day

