Hindustan Petroleum share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Petroleum Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) opened at ₹434.95 and closed at ₹430.25. The stock reached a high of ₹458.65 and a low of ₹430.5 during the day. The market capitalization of HPCL is ₹64,160.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹478.55 and ₹211.7, respectively. The BSE volume for HPCL was 481,295 shares.
The stock price of Hindustan Petroleum has increased by 5.12% or ₹22.05. As of the current data, the stock price is ₹452.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.89%
|3 Months
|63.89%
|6 Months
|60.16%
|YTD
|13.39%
|1 Year
|93.04%
The current data of Hindustan Petroleum stock shows that the price is ₹452.3. There has been a 5.12 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 22.05 in the stock price.
On the last day, Hindustan Petroleum (BSE: HPCL) had a trading volume of 481,295 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹430.25.
