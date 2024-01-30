Hindustan Petroleum share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Petroleum Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) opened at ₹434.95 and closed at ₹430.25. The stock reached a high of ₹458.65 and a low of ₹430.5 during the day. The market capitalization of HPCL is ₹64,160.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹478.55 and ₹211.7, respectively. The BSE volume for HPCL was 481,295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.