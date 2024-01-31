Hello User
Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Petroleum stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 4.29 %. The stock closed at 452.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 471.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Petroleum stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Petroleum Stock Price Today

Hindustan Petroleum Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) opened at 456.85 and closed at 452.3. The stock had a high of 485.5 and a low of 454.6. The market capitalization of HPCL is 66,912.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 478.55, while the 52-week low is 211.7. The BSE volume for HPCL was 1,048,472 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Hindustan Petroleum share price Live :Hindustan Petroleum closed at ₹452.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) witnessed a trading volume of 1,048,472 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 452.3.

