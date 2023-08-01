Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever shares plummet in trading today

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2573.95 and closed at ₹2561.5. The stock reached a high of ₹2573.95 and a low of ₹2548.1 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹601,401.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The stock had a trading volume of 22,460 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2560.55, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹2561.5
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2560.55. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -0.95.
Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2562.55, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹2561.5
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2562.55 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04% or 1.05 points.
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2561.5 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 22,465 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,561.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!