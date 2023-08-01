Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever shares plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:15 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 2561.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2560.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2573.95 and closed at 2561.5. The stock reached a high of 2573.95 and a low of 2548.1 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 601,401.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The stock had a trading volume of 22,460 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2560.55, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹2561.5

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2560.55. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -0.95.

01 Aug 2023, 11:01 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2562.55, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹2561.5

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2562.55 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.04% or 1.05 points.

01 Aug 2023, 10:56 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2561.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 22,465 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,561.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.