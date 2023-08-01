Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever shares plummet in trading today

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2573.95 and closed at ₹2561.5. The stock reached a high of ₹2573.95 and a low of ₹2548.1 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹601,401.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The stock had a trading volume of 22,460 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.