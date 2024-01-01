Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock plummets in trading today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2633.8 and closed at ₹2633.85. The stock had a high of ₹2666 and a low of ₹2620.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹625,778.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The stock had a BSE volume of 161,544 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2646.2. The stock has a bid price of 2664.45 and an offer price of 2664.8. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is 300. The open interest for the stock is 9998100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2641.7, with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -21.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.81% and by ₹21.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.34%
|3 Months
|-1.55%
|6 Months
|-0.53%
|YTD
|4.02%
|1 Year
|3.73%
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2663.35, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 29.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.12% or ₹29.5.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 161,544 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,633.85.
