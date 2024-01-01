Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:03 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 2663.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2641.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2633.8 and closed at 2633.85. The stock had a high of 2666 and a low of 2620.15. The market capitalization of the company is 625,778.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The stock had a BSE volume of 161,544 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Hindustan Unilever January futures opened at 2675.95 as against previous close of 2681.5

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2646.2. The stock has a bid price of 2664.45 and an offer price of 2664.8. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is 300. The open interest for the stock is 9998100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2641.7, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹2663.35

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2641.7, with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -21.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.81% and by 21.65.

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.34%
3 Months-1.55%
6 Months-0.53%
YTD4.02%
1 Year3.73%
01 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2663.35, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹2633.85

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2663.35, with a percent change of 1.12 and a net change of 29.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.12% or 29.5.

01 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2633.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 161,544 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,633.85.

