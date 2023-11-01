Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 2478.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2484 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2478 and closed at 2478.5. The highest price reached during the day was 2492.6, while the lowest price was 2468.8. The company's market capitalization is valued at 583,638.47 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2768.5, and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 7376 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2484, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2478.5

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2484. There has been a 0.22 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.5.

01 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2478.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 7376 shares. The closing price of the stock was 2478.5.

