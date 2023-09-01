Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
01 Sep 2023
Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 2532.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2504.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2532.05 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹2537 and a low of ₹2491.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹588,384.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 52,092 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:19:01 AM IST
