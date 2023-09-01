comScore
Thu Aug 31 2023 15:53:14
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:18 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 2532.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2504.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2532.05 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 2537 and a low of 2491.1. The market capitalization of the company is 588,384.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 52,092 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:19:01 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2532.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 52092 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2532.05.

