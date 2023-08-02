comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 15:58:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.2 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 891.55 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.15 3.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 251.75 -5.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 643.25 -0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 2561.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2551.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan UnilverPremium
Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2573.95 and closed at 2561.5. The highest price reached during the day was 2573.95, while the lowest price was 2545.55. The market capitalization of the company is 599,451.22 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 2768.5 and a low of 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 47,654 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:22:34 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2561.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, a total of 47,654 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2561.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout