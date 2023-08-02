Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023
Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 2561.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2551.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2573.95 and closed at ₹2561.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2573.95, while the lowest price was ₹2545.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹599,451.22 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of ₹2768.5 and a low of ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 47,654 shares.
02 Aug 2023, 08:22:34 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2561.5 yesterday
