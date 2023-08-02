Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 2561.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2551.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2573.95 and closed at 2561.5. The highest price reached during the day was 2573.95, while the lowest price was 2545.55. The market capitalization of the company is 599,451.22 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a high of 2768.5 and a low of 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 47,654 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2561.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, a total of 47,654 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2561.5.

