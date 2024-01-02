Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 2663.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2655.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : Hindustan Unilever's stock price remained relatively stable on the last trading day, opening at 2664 and closing at 2663.35. The stock reached a high of 2669 and a low of 2637.55 throughout the day. The company has a market capitalization of 623,980.95 crore and a 52-week high of 2768.5 and a 52-week low of 2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 17,716 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2655.7, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹2663.35

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2655.7 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -7.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.29% and the net change is a decrease of 7.65.

02 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2663.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, a total of 17,716 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,663.35.

