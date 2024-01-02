Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : Hindustan Unilever's stock price remained relatively stable on the last trading day, opening at ₹2664 and closing at ₹2663.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2669 and a low of ₹2637.55 throughout the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹623,980.95 crore and a 52-week high of ₹2768.5 and a 52-week low of ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 17,716 shares.

